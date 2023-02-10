Unseasonably warm weather may end ice fishing season prematurely

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Required dates for removing ice fishing shanties are still weeks away, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says warm weather may end the season earlier than expected.
The DNR is warning anglers to pay close attention to unseasonably warm weather and deteriorating ice conditions this weekend and next week. Shanties and ice fishing equipment may need to be removed very soon.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s from Saturday through Tuesday and potentially reach the 50s from Wednesday to Thursday before another batch of cold weather his Mid-Michigan, according to the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team.
"Throughout most of the Lower Peninsula, Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate with us this year," said acting Lt. Jeff Rabbers of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. "As disappointing as it is that many anglers must cut their season short, safety is the DNR's main priority."
The DNR says repeated thawing and refreezing cycles weaken ice. The risk of pressure cracks stranding fishermen on ice floes or causing them to fall through will increase over the next week.
Ice fishing shanty owners could face a $500 fine and 30 days in jail if their structure falls through the ice. The DNR or other governmental agencies can remove shanties and require the owner to reimburse the cost.
Regardless of ice conditions, all shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair by sunset on Feb. 26. Shanties along and south of Saginaw Bay must be removed by March 1.
The removal date for shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula generally north of Gladwin and Midland is March 15. The Upper Peninsula deadline is March 31.
The DNR reminds anglers that fishing licenses expire on April 1, so they will need to renew before the spring fishing season.