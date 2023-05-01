Weapons detection system planned for Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Entrance procedures at the Michigan Capitol will be changing as crews install a new weapons detection system.
Security at the Capitol Building will be tighter after the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to install the new system. It includes fewer entrances, new surveillance cameras and new pass through detectors.
The new security measures are designed to help enforce a policy banning all weapons in the State Capitol.
Conversations about beefing up security there started after protesters stormed the facility in 2020 to protest COVID-19 prevention measures in place at the time.
"When we had that open carry day and we have all these people in here with guns lining up in front of the House chamber, a row of state police officers and a row of people carrying guns facing off at each other. One little mistake could have set off a massacre, I think," said William Kandler, chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission.
He said other incidents at state and federal government buildings across the country in recent years have heightened concerns.
"It's too bad. I hate doing this. This building's been wide open forever, but it's time," Kandler said. "It's the time we're in. We have to protect people."
Authorities plan to review the official request for about two weeks before the State Capitol Commission orders the new security equipment.
The additional security measures will begin as soon as they are installed, which is likely in the next few months.