Whitmer applauds guilty verdicts in second kidnapping plot trial

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is grateful for law enforcement and prosecutors after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her two years ago.

Whitmer reacted to the guilty verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft with a thankful note for those who stood by her and a message against political extremism.

“Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed," she said.

Whitmer said she won't allow the plot to slow down her work as governor or affect her belief in "the goodness and decency of our people."

“But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics," she said. "Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic."

Fox and Croft were found guilty of all counts in U.S. District Court on Tuesday following a second trial on charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020 and blow up a bridge near her Northern Michigan vacation home.

The two men were part of six men to face federal charges for the plot. Two men -- Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks -- pleaded guilty in exchange for testimony against Fox and Croft.

Two other men were acquitted of all charges during the first trial in federal court earlier this year.

Separate criminal cases continue in state courts against eight men accused of assisting the men charged in federal courts.