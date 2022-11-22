Whitmer appointing Michigan's first Black female Supreme Court justice

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An outgoing state lawmaker from Southfield will be Michigan's first Black female Supreme Court justice.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is appointing State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court. Bolden will replace outgoing justice Bridget Mary McCormack on the state's top court.
Bolden, who is completing her second two-year term in the State House, will take office in January after McCormack resigns. Bolden finished third in the Nov. 8 election for Supreme Court, when two incumbent justices received new terms.
"I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect," she said. "I am humbled by this honor, and I am ready to get to work on behalf of all Michiganders."
Bolden focused on criminal justice reform in the House for the past four years, including legislation designed to protect sexual assault survivors and the "Medically Frail" prison reform package.
"Kyra is committed to fighting for justice for generations, and I know she will serve Michigan admirably, building a brighter future for her newborn daughter and all our kids," Whitmer said.
Bolden earned her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. She has extensive experience in the legal profession around Metro Detroit in public and private sector positions.
McCormack had nearly six years remaining on her Supreme Court term when she submitted her resignation earlier this fall.
Bolden's appointment will continue until January 2025. She will have to win election in November 2024 to complete the remainder of McCormack's term, which expires in January 2029.
"Today, I am proud knowing that my daughters can see themselves reflected on the highest court in our state, and I am excited about the legal expertise and lived experience that Kyra will bring to consequential decisions on a wide range of issues," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "I know she will stand tall for Michigan."