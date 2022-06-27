Whitmer calls push for Michigan abortion ban a 'scary moment' for women

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling this a "scary moment" for women in Michigan as Republicans push to ban abortion in the state after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Michigan has an abortion ban law from 1931 on the books.
A judge temporarily suspended the decades-old law that made abortion a crime in May while the U.S. Supreme Court weighed its decision. So abortion providers in Michigan are still operating legally at this time.
But Michigan's Republican-led Legislature and Right to Life of Michigan are asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to throw out the injunction. They're joined by the Michigan Catholic Conference and two county prosecutors.
Whitmer is urging the state Supreme Court to clarify this -- and settle the issue by reaching over the lower courts and declaring the law illegal under the Michigan Constitution.
Lawyers made the plea in a court filing Friday, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion.
Whitmer told "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning that she's pulling out all the stops to fight for reproductive rights for women.
"With the current legislation that I have, there is no common ground, which is the sad thing," Whitmer said on the show. "They've already introduced legislation to criminalize everyone from nurses and doctors and jail. They all endorsed the 1931 law as has all of the Republican people running for governor."
She said Republicans want to make abortions a felony.
"That's the kind of legislature that I'm working with. That's the kind of matchup I'm going to have this fall. And that's why this is such a scary moment for Michigan women and our families," Whitmer said.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she won't prosecute people under the 1931 ban and won't defend the law against a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.