Whitmer creates LGBTQ+ Commission to advise Michigan officials

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended Motor City Pride on Sunday to announce an executive order creating an LGBTQ+ Commission.
The 12-member commission would be part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The group would advise state officials on policies to help address inequality, discrimination and invite LGBTQ+ residents.
"This issue is personal for me, and I will fight like hell to bring more diverse voices into the decision-making process so we can build a brighter future for every Michigander," Whitmer said. "While other states are engaged in the business of bigotry, Michigan is standing up for the LGBTQ+ community."