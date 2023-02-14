 Skip to main content
Whitmer, Democrats call for tougher gun laws after MSU shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State University shooting scene

Police from several agencies respond to an active shooter incident at Michigan State University.

Michigan State University police identified the 43-year-old man accused of killing three people and critically injuring five others in a series of shootings.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrat politicians issued statements on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws after three Michigan State University students died in a series of shootings.

Five other students remained in critical condition 12 hours after an active shooter incident in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Grand River Avenue.

Police say the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, took his own life after police confronted him about four hours after the first shooting. Investigators are not sure of the motive behind the attack.

Whitmer issued a statement early Tuesday recalling the pain and horror that gripped the MSU community while McRae remained on the loose. 

"It doesn’t have to be this way," Whitmer said. "Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy -- elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed."

She and Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint both called mass school shootings a uniquely American problem.

"We must recognize that these types of mass shootings only happen in America," Kildee said. "We are not helpless and must act to make it harder for bad people to get their hands on a deadly weapon. No one law will stop every bad person with a gun, but we must act to stop the madness."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she lived the horror of the MSU shootings like many parents, as her sons were on campus.

"As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school," Nessel said.

She hopes that a full investigation into the incident will reveal some ways "how we can better protect our children, our neighbors, and all those who call Michigan home."

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt of Cass County, the top Republican in the chamber, hopes Michiganders can come together and find ways to prevent more incidents of mass violence at schools.

"Unfortunately, these unimaginable and irrational acts of evil have become more commonplace in our society, leaving parents and community leaders desperately searching for ways to prevent these senseless attacks on the innocent," he said.

