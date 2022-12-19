Whitmer finalizes plans for second inauguration ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is finalizing plans for her second inauguration ceremony on the Michigan Capitol steps on New Year's Day.
Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will take the oath of office around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, judges and state university board members also will be sworn in.
"Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime," Whitmer said. "We’ve made great progress, but our work isn’t finished. I am more confident than ever that our state’s future is bright because of the tough, hardworking people who call this place home."
The ceremony will include recognition of tribal nations and a parade of flags. The Michigan National Guard will provide music from the 126th Army Band, a 19-Gun Salute and a flyover by the Michigan Air National Guard.
Afterward, the public can enjoy winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, an ice carving demonstration and more winter activities on the East Lawn of the Michigan Capitol building.
Click here for a full schedule of inaugural events and information about obtaining free tickets, which are required to attend. Parking will be available at several locations around downtown Lansing.
Whitmer says the inaugural celebration and associated events all will be paid for with private donations and ticket sales.