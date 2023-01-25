Whitmer focusing on gun safety, economic relief in State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fourth State of the State address to the most receptive audience she has appeared before in the Michigan Capitol.
Whitmer's annual address to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature begins at 7 p.m. This is the first State of the State address the governor has given in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic about three years ago.
It's also the first time in 40 years that a Democratic governor has given a speech before a majority Democratic legislature. So there likely will be lots of cheers and many will be on board with Whitmer's priorities.
"So it's a new day in Lansing. All that being said, I still anticipate and hope and expect that most very, very -- you know important legislation -- that we get done and will be bipartisan that's important to our state," Whitmer said.
She's going to talk about gun safety measures she wants to take, especially in light of the November 2021 Oxford High School shooting that killed four students. She wants to mandate the safe use and storage of guns.
Look for the governor to talk about economic relief for Michiganders. She really wants to get rid of the so-called pension tax for seniors and expanding tax credits for low-income earners.
Whitmer is hoping to get these things done with help from both parties.
"And as we embark on the second term, I'm feeling really optimistic and excited about where I think our next steps can be," she said. "And I, right out of the gate, we're hoping to give retirees the long overdue break of eliminating the pension tax and help working families get ahead with a working family tax credit."
Whitmer is still working on getting more GOP support for her priorities.