Whitmer focusing on individual rights, democracy in second term

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As she prepares for a second term in office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looked back on key moments of her first four years in office.
Whitmer recalled tough times dealing with the Flint water crisis and a highlight of visiting an Expungement Fair at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
"I think in this last four years, we saw unprecedented challenges and yet we saw the people of Michigan, the businesses in Michigan rise to meet those challenges and work together to over come them," Whitmer said.
The first term brought a mixed bag for the Whitmer administration with everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to a kidnapping plot to fixing the roads and working across the aisle with Republicans on budget issues.
Whitmer remembered spending a day in Flint helping people get registered to vote, vaccinated for COVID-19 and get help with expunging their criminal records so they could move forward with their lives.
"We had 1,000 people showing up before a day, it was standing in line because they wanted that second chance," she said. "And I think that was that was one of the most fun days."
The Flint water crisis weighed on Whitmer's mind. While she wasn't directly involved in legal action to seek justice against officials accused of wrongdoing, Whitmer said she remains focused on helping the city recover.
"Obviously those charges and all of that is in the Attorney General's scope, and so I don't have a lot of insight into all the things that they're anticipating or perhaps planning for," Whitmer said. "But I can tell you will stay focused on working with the mayor and local leadership to ensure that every person in Flint has got a real path to prosperity."
She and her administration are remaining focused as they prepare to start a second term in office. Whitmer said she's clear on what Michiganders are expecting out of her in this new chapter.
"The people spoke in this last election. They expect us to protect their individual rights. They expect us to protect this democracy. They expect us to show results whether it is fixing the roads or cleaning up drinking water or educating our kids," she said. "So these are the fundamentals that will continue to be the North Star of our administration."
Whitmer will be sworn in for her second term at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the Michigan Capitol steps.