Whitmer lowers flags to honor Bay City soldier who died in Colorado

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should fly at half-staff across Michigan on Friday to honor a Bay City soldier who died after a double shooting in Colorado two weeks ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, when 23-year-old Braden Peltier's funeral services will take place.

Peltier died after an early morning double shooting in Colorado Springs on March 26. He leaves behind his wife and young son.

Peltier grew up in the Bay City area and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs when he died.

"Braden represented the best of our state as he served our nation in uniform," Whitmer. "A Bay City native and proud husband, dad, brother, and son, Braden leaves behind a legacy of service that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers."

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.