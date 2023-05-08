Whitmer lowers flags to honor victims of mall shooting in Texas

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should fly at half-staff across Michigan on most of this week to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a mall in Texas.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday through Thursday for the eight victims killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday.

President Joe Biden issued a national proclamation to lower flags and Whitmer followed with an order for public buildings in Michigan.

"Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence," Whitmer said. "Allen is now the next community to be the site of senseless violence. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, those still fighting for their lives in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted."

She again called for additional gun control measures aimed at preventing mass shootings in Michigan and the U.S.

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.

Flags should return to full staff on Friday.