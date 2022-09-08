Whitmer orders flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's death

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All flags in Michigan should be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon orders flags to fly at half-staff immediately and continue until sunset on the day that Queen Elizabeth is buried.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived through and shaped history during her nearly 70-year reign,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, in accordance with the president’s proclamation, we are lowering flags to honor her memory. My thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

Queen Elizabeth sat on the British throne for 70 years as the country's longest serving monarch. She died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on Thursday at 96 years old.

The British monarchy did not announce funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon, so American flags should continue flying at half-staff until further notice.

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.