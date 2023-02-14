 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with
significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice
breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor MSU shooting victims

  • Updated
  • 0
USflag_WECT

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all  Michigan flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All flags should fly at half-staff in Michigan beginning Tuesday in honor of the eight Michigan State University students who were shot on campus Monday night.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Tuesday morning saying all flags should fly at half-staff statewide until further notice after three MSU students died and five others remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say 43-year-old Anthony McRae carried out the shootings at Berkey Hall just after 8:15 p.m. and minutes later at the MSU Union a short distance down Grand River Avenue. He fled on foot and remained at large for about three hours.

Authorities later found him on Lansing's north side and he allegedly shot himself to death during a confrontation.

The incident caused widespread fear and panic on MSU's main campus in East Lansing, which was under a shelter in place order for four hours. Whitmer said all of Michigan is "wrapping its arms around the Spartan community" in the aftermath.

"MSU's campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence," she said. "I'm heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night's events."

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you