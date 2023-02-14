Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor MSU shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All flags should fly at half-staff in Michigan beginning Tuesday in honor of the eight Michigan State University students who were shot on campus Monday night.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Tuesday morning saying all flags should fly at half-staff statewide until further notice after three MSU students died and five others remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say 43-year-old Anthony McRae carried out the shootings at Berkey Hall just after 8:15 p.m. and minutes later at the MSU Union a short distance down Grand River Avenue. He fled on foot and remained at large for about three hours.

Authorities later found him on Lansing's north side and he allegedly shot himself to death during a confrontation.

The incident caused widespread fear and panic on MSU's main campus in East Lansing, which was under a shelter in place order for four hours. Whitmer said all of Michigan is "wrapping its arms around the Spartan community" in the aftermath.

"MSU's campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence," she said. "I'm heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night's events."

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.