Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor Texas school shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags will fly at half-staff in Michigan and across the U.S. into Memorial Day weekend in honor of 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation on Tuesday ordering flags to fly at half-staff at all public buildings in Michigan hours after a gunman killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

President Joe Biden issued a similar proclamation for federal buildings across the U.S. earlier in the day. Flags should remain at half-staff through Saturday.

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Robb Elementary School," said Whitmer. "The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others is horrific. Our state is in mourning alongside the parents who had their children taken from them today and the entire community in Uvalde, Texas."

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.