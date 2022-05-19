Whitmer proposes immediate $500 tax rebate for Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $500 to Michigan families right away.

As inflation increases, Whitmer sent a letter to lawmakers on Thursday calling for her new MI Tax Rebate Right Now plan. It would be funded with part of Michigan's growing budget surplus.

Whitmer said families are facing rising prices on many essential goods, like food and gasoline.

“Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now," she wrote in Thursday's letter.

Whitmer did not spell out how the money would be distributed, a timeline for sending out rebates or who would be eligible to receive the money.

Republicans passed a $500 Child Tax Credit for Michigan families as part of their $2.5 billion tax cut plan in March, which Whitmer later vetoed. The plan also included reductions to Michigan's business and individual income tax rates and a higher standard deduction for retirees.

Whitmer has been pushing a competing plan to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income households and to repeal Michigan's tax on retirement income.

Republicans followed up the March proposal with a $1 billion tax cut plan included with their budget proposal for the state's next fiscal year.