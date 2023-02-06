 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Whitmer proposes one-time $180 checks for Michigan taxpayers

  • Updated
  • 0
Cash money $100 bills

$100 bills

Michigan's Democratic leaders anticipate they will pass the largest tax break for Michiganders in decades.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $180 checks to every Michigan taxpayer.

Whitmer announced the one-time payments on Monday as part of her Lowering MI Costs tax relief plan. She did not announce how or when the money would be distributed to taxpayers.

Last week, Whitmer and legislative leaders also announced agreements on eliminating the retirement income tax and increasing the Working Families Tax Credit, which had been called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"This will be the largest tax breaks for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades," Whitmer said during the press conference.

The tax relief is being offered as Michigan's budget surplus for the current fiscal year is project to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.

Officials say repealing the retirement income tax will save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 per year. An increase for the Working Families Tax Credit is projected to send 700,000 Michigan households an average of $3,150 per year.

The three tax relief proposals are awaiting votes in the Michigan Legislature. They must be approved there before Whitmer could sign them into law.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you