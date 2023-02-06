Whitmer proposes one-time $180 checks for Michigan taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $180 checks to every Michigan taxpayer.

Whitmer announced the one-time payments on Monday as part of her Lowering MI Costs tax relief plan. She did not announce how or when the money would be distributed to taxpayers.

Last week, Whitmer and legislative leaders also announced agreements on eliminating the retirement income tax and increasing the Working Families Tax Credit, which had been called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"This will be the largest tax breaks for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades," Whitmer said during the press conference.

The tax relief is being offered as Michigan's budget surplus for the current fiscal year is project to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.

Officials say repealing the retirement income tax will save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 per year. An increase for the Working Families Tax Credit is projected to send 700,000 Michigan households an average of $3,150 per year.

The three tax relief proposals are awaiting votes in the Michigan Legislature. They must be approved there before Whitmer could sign them into law.