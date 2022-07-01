Whitmer, Republican lawmakers reach deal on Michigan budget

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle reached a deal on a state budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget is estimated to be around $75 billion, which would be a record.

“This is our fourth collaboration on a fiscally-responsible budget delivers on the kitchen-table issues that matter and lowers costs for families struggling with inflation," Whitmer said. "I am proud that the budget will grow Michigan’s economy and workforce, make record investments in every student and classroom, protect public health and public safety, expand mental health resources, and empower working families and communities.

The plan includes new money for school safety and teacher recruitment programs, along with local government debt relief, public safety support and blight removal.

“An unprecedented budget surplus has allowed us to make some responsible one-time investments and pay off debt, but we’ve also made sure to leave money unallocated so there’s room for tax relief,” said Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison.

The budget deal includes record spending on education and roads.

Schools will receive $19.6 billion, which includes a per-pupil funding increase of $450 for a total of $9,150. The budget also allows for spending $1.92 billion on special education, along with $168 million for school safety.

“We’ve made long-overdue changes that transform the way special education is funded in Michigan,” said Republican State Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso. “These changes will ensure kids are placed in the programs that provide the best opportunity for them to succeed, without regard to how much funding a school will receive as a result.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive a more than 10% increase in funding from $5.4 billion this fiscal year to about $6 billion in the next fiscal year. Much of that will go toward road and bridge projects.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who leads the House Appropriations Committee, said the budget will include $20 million to support pregnant mothers and their babies after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Republicans included $750,000 in the budget to defend Michigan's 1931 abortion ban law against expected challenges in court.

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is cause for celebration, but it is only the beginning of our fight to defend life in Michigan,” Albert said. “The Legislature is ready to defend our pro-life law. At the same time, Michigan must be a place where every pregnant mother and her baby can get the help and support they need.”

Whitmer said the budget does not raise taxes by a dime. But the budget notably does not include any major tax cuts or rebates even though the state has a historic surplus.

The governor and GOP lawmakers both had proposed competing tax relief proposals. They have yet to reach a deal on $6 billion in revenue being left on the table.

Lawmakers generally try to get a budget deal done by the end of June. State law requires the budget to be enacted by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.