Whitmer schedules fifth State of the State address for Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing her fifth State of the State address, which she will deliver to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature on Jan. 25.
As she begins a second term as governor, Whitmer said the speech will lay out her plans to lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity and protect individual rights.
"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," said Whitmer.
She may find a more receptive audience to her proposals in the Legislature this year compared to her four previous State of the State addresses.
Democrats won control of the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8. The party now controls the Legislature and governor's office together for the first time since 1983.
"I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom," Whitmer said.