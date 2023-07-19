Whitmer signs bill allowing alcohol sales at college sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - College sports fans in Michigan will get a new experience this season: purchasing alcohol during the game.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 247 on Tuesday, which allows public universities to obtain liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages during football, basketball and hockey games.
The law will allow Michigan State University and the University of Michigan to become the 12th and 13th Big Ten Conference schools to allow alcohol sales at football games. Only one school in the conference now bans alcohol sales.
Whitmer said schools can generate additional revenue with alcohol sales, which can be directed to improve programs for students.
"I am proud that we are getting this done and making fall evenings at the Spartan Stadium or the Big House safer and more fun," she said.
Whitmer pointed out that allowing alcohol sales during games may reduce incidents of binge drinking and problematic behavior during tailgates beforehand. She said Ohio State University reported fewer incidents involving intoxicated fans after the Buckeyes allowed alcohol sales.
Democrat State Sen. Sean McCann of Kalamazoo said the issue boils down to fairness, because alcohol sales have been allowed in private luxury boxes but not for rank-and-file fans in the stands.
"It is a basic issue of equality to patrons: why should VIPs get to enjoy the beverage of their choice and other attendees not?," he said. "This levels the playing field and will allow all patrons 21 and over at intercollegiate sporting events the ability to enjoy the event with the beverage of their choice."
Michigan lawmakers considered similar legislation last year, but the bills failed to pass in time before the legislative term ended on Dec. 31, 2022. The bills passed and were enacted on their second try.