Whitmer signs bill removing asset limits for SNAP food assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan no longer will limit the amount of assets residents can have to qualify for food stamps.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Wednesday that removes the maximum amount of assets Michiganders can have to qualify for SNAP benefits. Applications will only be based on residents' current income.
Previously, Michigan denied SNAP food assistance benefits to anyone with more than $15,000 worth of assets. That could include the value of their vehicles, homes or bank accounts.
"This forced people who might have been laid off or just need a little breathing room to make impossible choices to quality for SNAP," Whitmer said. "Food benefits must be accessible for Michiganders who need them without illogical tradeoffs."
Michigan instituted the $15,000 asset limit in 2011, when lawmakers learned an Auburn man who won a $2 million Michigan Lottery jackpot was collecting SNAP benefits because he had little current income.
Republicans say removing the asset test could reopen food assistance benefits for millionaires and lottery winners without benefiting anyone truly in need of help.
"Michiganders are always ready to support people who need temporary help to get back up on their feet, but Democrats are turning the food assistance program on its head," said House Republican Leader Matt Hall. "Without this test measuring people’s wealth, even lottery winners and other millionaires could rake in food stamps paid for with our tax dollars that should be going to those who truly need help feeding their families."
Whitmer said the new law aligns Michigan with 36 other states that only look at current income to qualify for SNAP benefits.
"No one should be forced to sell their car or empty their savings account to feed themselves and their children," Whitmer said.