Whitmer signs bill upholding abortion rights in workplaces

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Wednesday desk that will prohibit companies from retaliating against employees for receiving abortions.
Whitmer signed Senate Bill 147 to amend the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit employers from treating a worker differently for terminating a pregnancy.
"No one in Michigan should face discrimination because they exercised their constitutional rights, including their right to reproductive freedom by having an abortion," Whitmer said.
The bill passed along party lines in the Democrat-led House and Senate.
The state civil rights act excluded "a nontherapeutic abortion not intended to save the life of the mother" from the list of protected medical conditions before the change.
The new bill removes that exception and brings it in line with a Michigan Constitution amendment protecting abortion rights, which voters approved last November.
"Abortion is health care and nobody should be discriminated against because of their personal health care decisions," said Democrat State Sen. Erika Geiss of Taylor. "Abortion is a constitutional right in Michigan and the freedom to fully control our bodies, lives, and futures is vital to all of us."