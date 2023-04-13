Whitmer signs gun storage, universal background check laws

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan gun laws got tougher on Thursday, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills requiring universal background checks and gun storage requirements.
The new laws require the following:
- Guns must be stored with no ammunition and a locking device in place or inside a locked container whenever a minor is likely to be present.
- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide literature about the law and require federally licensed firearms dealers to post information about it.
- Require background checks before an ownership transfer of any firearm.
Whitmer said the new laws honor people who died in incident of gun violence around Michigan.
"Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home," she said.
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids said the spate of gun violence across the state "is exhausting and frustrating" and there "was no hope for progress." She hopes Michigan's new laws lead other states to enact similar legislation.
"We hope that these first steps become a blueprint for other states that have yet to find their path forward on gun violence prevention," Brinks said.
Democrat State Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet of Bay City said "overwhelming majorities in Michigan, including gun owners" support the new laws enacted for the state.
"This is about protecting our children and preventing tragedies from upending our communities," she said. "I’m proud to stand against special interests and stand up for kids and families."
But many Republicans remain opposed to Michigan's more restrictive gun laws. They believe the laws won't stop gun violence, but will infringe on the rights of firearm owners.
"New restrictive gun laws will do nothing to stop criminals. It will make it harder for law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights," said Huron Valley Guns owner Ed Swadish.