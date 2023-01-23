Whitmer to outline gun control proposals at State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Excerpts of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s upcoming State of the State speech this Wednesday reveal a three-pronged gun control push for Michigan.
Whitmer and Michigan Democrats have pledged to pass "Red Flag" gun control laws, implement universal background checks and mandate that all gun owners lock up their personal firearms in the home.
Whitmer's policies have won her the endorsement of gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, which is largely funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Executive director for Great Lakes Gun Rights is concerned that the Red Flag laws will conflict with the rights of Michiganders and their safety.
"Whitmer’s use of the bully pulpit to call for dismantling the rights of law-abiding gun owners is just business as usual for this administration," said Brenden Boudreau, executive director of Great Lakes Gun Rights. "Forcing Michiganders to 'lock up their safety' by reducing their access to firearms in an emergency and expanding the gun registration system only hurts law-abiding gun owners."
Great Lakes Gun Rights is urging pro-gun Michiganders to call their legislators and demand they oppose all gun control bills introduced in the 2023 legislative cycle.
"We see a pattern in Democrat strongholds across the country of leniency toward criminals, while systematically disarming the good guys and making it harder for them to protect their families," said Boudreau. "It is a recipe for disaster."