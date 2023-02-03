Whitmer, top lawmakers announce deal on Michigan income tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top Democrat lawmakers announced a deal Friday that they say will provide everyone in Michigan with tax relief.

Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate said they agreed to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan, which includes reductions in income tax rates, a higher tax credit and direct payments.

The plan includes repealing Michigan's tax on retirement income. The officials say 500,000 households will save an average of $1,000 per year by avoiding retirement income taxes.

They also plan to increase the Working Families Tax Credit, which previously was called the Earned Income Tax Credit. They say 700,000 Michigan households will receive an average of $3,150 of taxes per year.

Whitmer, Brinks and Tate also agreed to unspecified "inflation relief checks" for all Michigan taxpayers. They did not announce the amount of those checks or when they would be distributed.

"Right now, inflation has driven the cost up on everyday goods, which is squeezing household budgets and forcing families to forego necessities. That’s why they sent us to Lansing to lower costs and put more money back into people’s pockets," Whitmer, Brinks and Tate wrote in a joint statement.

Michigan lawmakers approved a budget last fall that included a $7 billion surplus, which they hoped spend on tax relief. Republicans to controlled the Legislature last year could not reach an agreement with Whitmer on tax relief.

The most recent Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference in January showed an additional increase of over $1 billion in state tax revenue over for the current fiscal year.

"It’s time to get this done because Michiganders deserve it, and with bipartisan support Michiganders will see more money in their bank accounts this year," the joint statement says.