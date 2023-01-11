Whitmer visiting Norway and Switzerland to court business investments

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning a five-day trip to Europe next week, where she will work on strengthening economic ties and pitching investments in Michigan.
Whitmer's first overseas economic development trip will visit Norway and Switzerland. She plans to focus on attracting automotive and clean energy investments from companies based there.
"The world is increasingly interconnected and it’s important for leaders in other countries to hear that Michigan is a key player on the global stage, especially as we work to lead the future of mobility, bring supply chains home, and become energy independent with more clean, domestic supply," Whitmer said.
She is traveling with officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. One of their stops involves seeking continued investments in hydrogen energy production in Oslo, Norway.
"There has been a federal focus on hydrogen and Michigan fully capitalizing on this transition has the potential to create good-paying jobs for our fellow friends and neighbors across both peninsulas," said MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr.
Michigan companies exported $895 million worth of goods and materials to Norway and Switzerland from 2018 to 2021. Eight economic development projects from countries in both countries brought a nearly $40 million investment and 161 new jobs to Michigan over the same time.
Business leaders and economists predict large growth opportunities for Michigan in both countries in electric vehicle development and clean energy production.
"Michigan is competing with other states and other nations to land game changing manufacturing projects and thousands of jobs," Whitmer said. "Michiganders are tough, hardworking people. We will work with anyone and compete with everyone to make sure that Michigan is home to the future of mobility and electrification and fight to bring supply chains home."
She also was invited to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland after her meetings with business leaders.