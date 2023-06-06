Wildfire in Crawford Co. 100% contained; according to the DNR

CRAWFORD CO., Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the wildfire in Crawford Co. is now 100% contained.
In a press release, the DNR said that fire crews are continuing to put out hot spots within the Wilderness Trail Fire burn area Tuesday as local roads reopened. The DNR adds that the fire was estimated at 2,418 acres in size is now 100% contained.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Sat. near Staley Lake. The cause was from a campfire on private property.
More than 300 people had to be evacuated until late Sat. night. Both directions of I-75 were closed Sat. afternoon and evening.
“We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely,” said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team that has been assisting with the fire. “Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility.” Roads also are narrow and there is little room for passing.
The DNR adds that fire danger remains very high to extreme across most parts of the state. No open burning permits are being issued at this time. The DNR asks the public that if one builds a campfire or a cooking fire, to keep it small and to keep an eye on it at all times. Also, never leave the fire while it is still burning.
DNR firefighters statewide have fought more than two dozen fires in the past week.