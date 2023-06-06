 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Wildfire near Grayling 100% contained; risk remains extreme

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Department of Natural resources reported the Wilderness Trail Fire was 90% contained by Sunday evening.

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the massive wildfire near Grayling is 100% contained.

The DNR said that fire crews will continue putting out hot spots within the Wilderness Trail Fire burn area, but local roads have reopened. 

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake after the DNR says a campfire on private property spread. More than 300 people evacuated and both directions of I-75 were closed Saturday afternoon and evening.

DNR fire crews continue asking the public to avoid the 2,418-acre burned area area south of Grayling. 

"We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely," said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team. "Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility." 

Much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula remains at extreme risk for wildfires after weeks of dry weather. The DNR will not issue burning permits and many Mid-Michigan fire departments have declared burning bans.

Campfires and cooking fires are still allowed, but the DNR asks residents to keep them small and exercise extreme caution. No fire should be left unattended for any length of time.

The DNR says its firefighters have fought more than two dozen fires in the past week across Michigan.

