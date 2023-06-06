Wildfire near Grayling 100% contained; risk remains extreme

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the massive wildfire near Grayling is 100% contained.

The DNR said that fire crews will continue putting out hot spots within the Wilderness Trail Fire burn area, but local roads have reopened.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake after the DNR says a campfire on private property spread. More than 300 people evacuated and both directions of I-75 were closed Saturday afternoon and evening.

DNR fire crews continue asking the public to avoid the 2,418-acre burned area area south of Grayling.

"We know it is interesting to see and that people are curious, but we want to make sure we have the room to get our work done safely," said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team. "Driving on the dry roads creates a great deal of dust, which makes for poor visibility."

Much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula remains at extreme risk for wildfires after weeks of dry weather. The DNR will not issue burning permits and many Mid-Michigan fire departments have declared burning bans.

Campfires and cooking fires are still allowed, but the DNR asks residents to keep them small and exercise extreme caution. No fire should be left unattended for any length of time.

The DNR says its firefighters have fought more than two dozen fires in the past week across Michigan.