Wildlife returning to scene of Northern Michigan forest fire

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Anyone driving around the scene of the 2,500-acre Blue Lakes Fire in Northern Michigan is asked to watch for increased movement of wildlife.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says elk, deer, porcupines, turkeys and a scarlet tanager that fled the flames in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties late last week are returning to their habitat.

DNR fire crews remained in the area on Wednesday working on final mop up of the burned area of pine forest north of Gaylord and Atlanta. The fire is contained, but debris likely will continue burning for days.

DNR officials believe the fire started a week ago on May 11 with a lightning strike. The fire smoldered for a couple days before growing into a major incident last Friday in the unusually dry and sparsely populated forest.

DNR fire crews battled the flames with assistance from eight Northern Michigan fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, three regional EMS providers and two law enforcement agencies.

While bulldozers plowed containment lines and firefighters did arduous hand work on the ground, several helicopters and fixed wing aircraft provided support from the skies.

The fire was 60% contained on Monday and 98% contained on Tuesday. No road or river closures were in place Wednesday, but officials urge the public to watch for hazards if they drive or hike through the area.