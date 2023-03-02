 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches likely. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee,
Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on rapid deterioration of travel conditions
during late afternoon. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1
to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly Friday night. The
peak rates occur Friday evening followed by moderate snow after
midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid
reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be
possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow
and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Woman pleads guilty to threatening Michigan 2020 election official

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman pleads guilty to threatening Michigan 2020 election official

On March 2, a New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty to sending a series of threatening texts to a Michigan election official in the wake of the 2020 election, according to the Justice Department.

 Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to sending a series of threatening texts to a Michigan election official in the wake of the 2020 election, according to the Justice Department.

Katelyn Jones, 25, made multiple threats to the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in November 2020, according to court documents. The board oversees elections in Wayne County, which became a focus of some conspiracy theories after the presidential election.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in July, according to a news release from the department

In one series of text messages, Jones told the election official that they had made a "grave mistake" and sent graphic pictures of a dead body and pictures of the official's child, according to court documents. Among several other messages, Jones also told the official that "(expletive) with our elections is TERRORISM, and us Americans clearly don't tolerate terrorist[s] so yes you should be afraid, your daughter should be afraid, and so should [your husband]."

Jones also threatened the election official and their family on Instagram, court documents say. Under one photograph of the family, for example, Jones allegedly commented: "Your Daughter is beautiful" and that it would "be a shame if something happened to her."

After she was arrested, Jones allegedly told investigators that she threatened the official because she was angry that they were interfering with the election.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you