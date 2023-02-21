Wrong-way crash on I-75 near Mackinac leaves 1 dead, several hurt

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A head-on crash on I-75 about 3 miles south of the Mackinac Bridge left one person dead and several others injured, including an Oxford woman.
Michigan State Police say a 78-year-old man from Indiana was driving a Jeep southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 336 just south of Mackinaw City around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
The Jeep slammed head-on into a sedan driving north toward the Mackinac Bridge. A 21-year-old man from Traverse City driving the sedan was pronounced dead and a 20-year-old woman from Oxford riding with him was hospitalized.
The Jeep driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace while his male passenger was rushed to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey with life-threatening injuries.
Two other vehicles crashed after the head-on collision and police say multiple people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police will continue to investigate why the Jeep was traveling the wrong way on I-75.