STEM Conference brings worldwide thought leaders to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of STEM leaders from all over the world gathered locally for a three-day conference in Bay City focused on strategies for empowering and engaging the next generation to solve today's world challenges.
Well over 400 leaders in the STEM field have gathered in the Great Lakes Bay Region to share not only best practices, but focus on this year's theme of “people, planet and prosperity.”
“Just to celebrate STEM, learn from each other, help advance our workforces and our collaborations that we all work with,” said Emily Jaremba, STEM intern at the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance
As the first post-pandemic in-person conference, STEM Learning Ecosystems leaders chose Bay City as the destination for a variety of reasons, including being driven by a STEM-focused economy, with 38 percent of the region's economic output driven by manufacturing and healthcare.
“Post-COVID, they really wanted to come to a little bit smaller community. One that people might feel a little bit safer in. One that's not so populated. And they chose Bay City,” said Matthew Felan, President and CEO Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance.
He said that to be able to show off the region is an honor.
“We're ecstatic because it really gives us an opportunity to highlight all of the great STEM offerings we have here in the Great Lakes Bay Region,” he said.
Founder and CEO of TIES, Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM, Jan Morrison said that Bay City has a deep acquaintance with the people.
“Bay City has been one of the initial ecosystems, so they have a deep acquaintance with the people here and with your mission and all the things that you're trying to do for your own community as well as for your children. So, I think there's a bit of feeling of coming home,” said Morrison.
Louie Lopez, director of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, shared the government's vision and work that's being done with STEM.
“The kind of vision that they have is exactly what everybody else does. So, what's really wonderful and I think surprised us all in a delightful way is that we're all rowing in the same direction,” Morrison said.
And organizers say collaboration is key.
“There's power in the collective,” she said.
To learn more about the conference and the STEM community here in the Great Lakes Bay Region, visit these links: