Storms unlikely to end drought conditions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan has faced a very dry summer in 2022. But despite recent heavy rain, the region may still count as dry.
Chief Meteorologist JR Kirtek said when it comes to droughts, consistency matters just as much as the amount of rain.
Drought conditions make for a dry, tough layer of dirt that can't absorb water. And that means sporadic storms like the ones that recently passed through the region don't do a good job of putting moisture back in the ground.
"When you get that gentle rain that soaks in, the ground actually gets primed to accept more rain. And so when you get larger rainfalls over larger areas over longer periods of time, that's always much better than a heavy downpour that doesn't last very long," said Kirtek
And it's tough for people who rely on rain, from farmers to gardeners, to get what they need right now. Kirtek explained this summer's few storms have been very localized.
"We've had some thunderstorms here and there. One area gets some nice rainfall, some generous rainfall. And not too far away, they're wondering where it is," he said.
However, he added there's still some hope to get the ground wet.
"I think maybe we'll start to cut into this moderate drought as we head into the next week or two. You can see that's surrounded by unusually dry. And probably some of this will go away as we look into next week's report."