Strong start to growing season may mean more stable prices this fall

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Things may be looking up for Mid-Michigan's crops.
Last fall, ABC12 reported how the war in Ukraine disrupted the supply chains for nitrogen fertilizer and oil for diesel fuel- exports from Ukraine and Russia, respectively. That, combined with a cold, wet spring, had farmers expecting as much as a 15% drop in yields.
This year Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms, is calling the weather a "godsend."
His crews started planting on May 9, just slightly behind schedule, but with better ground conditions than 2022.
"We've been able to really drop the hammer on the acres and plant through a lot of stuff we haven't been able to plant through in years prior," said tractor operator Mitch Whitaker.
Which comes as a relief to Hunt. He recently finished selling 2022's crop, Hunt can put a number to his losses.
"I like to consider myself somewhere in that $150 an acre income... I think I'm gonna end up with somewhere at $100 an acre, maybe," he said.
Those lost profits for him and other farmers, along with higher fuel and fertilizer costs, rippled up the supply chain and even affected the price of meat.
And Hunt thinks it will be time before Americans find out if that will go in the other direction.
"The price of feeding cattle went up and in turn the market values of beef have gone up. Is it gonna stabilize? Not until this August or September when crops start coming off," said Hunt.
And after several turbulent, uncertain years, he certainly hopes for stability.