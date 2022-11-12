Student debt forgiveness program in legal limbo, Mid-Michigan borrowers worried

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of college students across American and in Mid-Michigan celebrated when President Biden announced a federal student loan program in August.
Since then, the program has been in legal limbo, and is now on hold. Students drowning in college debt are wondering if they will ever see relief.
Jenna Marden got her undergrad degree and is now working on a masters in social work at Oakland University. "It's a two year program. I am one semester down, and I have three to go." said Marden.
With skyrocketing cost of higher education, Jenna Marden will join millions of other college students leaving school with a mountain of debt. "I'm going to say, I will be a little over $100,000 in the hole by the time I am done," said Marden.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would allow borrowers with an income under $125,000 a year to apply for up to $20,000 debt forgiveness, others $10,000.
"I'm kind of upset because every dollar really does count. If I had to get a loan for a house or a car, I couldn't," Marden told ABC 12. "I really depend on every dollar. I worry about these things. Poverty knows no age, gender or race. I'm just trying to get my education so that I can be functional in society."
The application has been pulled from the federal student aid website. Student loan payments are scheduled to resume January 1st, 2023.