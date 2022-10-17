Student loan forgiveness website live after weekend beta test

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The long-awaited federal student loan forgiveness application is now available online.
After rolling out the beta version on Saturday, the Department of Education officially launched the application Monday afternoon.
Millions of people have been waiting for the application since August.
And the people who've filled it out say it's surprisingly simple.
"I was a little nervous- I'm not gonna lie. I thought it was gonna happen sooner," said Flint resident Royce Stephens, who added that he wasn't sure if the loan forgiveness website would ever go up.
But that changed Monday when he saw the beta version of the application.
All it asks is the following: First name, last name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and your social security number.
In less than two minutes, Stephens was done.
And he told ABC12 he just couldn't believe it.
"It was very simple... I was pleasantly surprised how easy it was," he remarked.
The application's second part is for your signature- you confirm your identity, that you fit the income requirements, and that you understand the penalties for lying on the application.
Once you click "submit," that's it.
You'll get an email confirming your application was received- and that they'll reach out to you if they have any issues.
As an example, they say they may need additional documents if they can't confirm someone's income.
Your loan servicer will contact you when the forgiveness has been applied to your account.
Stephens told ABC12 he only qualifies to have $10 thousand of his $60 thousand forgiven, but he said knocking even that much off his debt would help him and his family.
"I have to start thinking about retirement and investing in my own child's college education fund. That money [which would have gone to loans] can go directly to those," he said.
If you filled out the beta version of the form that was out from Saturday until mid-afternoon on Monday, you don't need to re-submit.
Federal student loan borrowers are eligible to get $10 thousand forgiven. People who have received Pell Grants can get $20 thousand wiped away.
There are only a few limits on who's eligible.
Individuals must have made less than $125 thousand per year last year or in 2020. Eligible families are those who made less than $250 thousand per year. And people who made less than the required income to file federal taxes are eligible.
The application must be filled out by the end of 2023, but experts say it should be done as soon as possible.
A federal judge could decide Wednesday whether to temporarily block the program. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy.
They're asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction.
If it does, that could put student loan forgiveness on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.