Students at Hemlock Public Schools can access virtual tutoring 24/7

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - A virtual tutoring platform recently rolled out at Hemlock Public Schools allows students to get help with schoolwork 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The platform called Paper can be used in school or at home anytime students need help from a real-life tutor.
And the benefits span well beyond students.
Since "Paper" was introduced here at Hemlock Public Schools, students have benefited from over 28,000 minutes of virtual tutoring from professional tutors -- and parents and teachers alike are also feeling the benefits.
"I have used it for essays in history and health and they give really good feedback - usually pretty quick," said ninth grader Addison Stockford.
The tool is just like a real tutor and not simply a Google search for answers.
"They give suggestions on things that could possibly be changed or make it better," Stockford said.
Fifth through 11th graders have access to Paper at Hemlock Schools, which instantly connects students to tutors who can help them study for tests, complete assignments or explore topics.
The tutor I always like because they give them positive feedback as they work through it, they're very encouraging to the students so it's just helping build those confidence levels," Hemlock Math teacher Ashley Bebow said.
And not only does Paper ease the stress on teachers...
"We can't always reach every single kid while we're working in class," Bebow said.
The platform even eases the stress on parents trying to help their kids with homework.
"They're excited that there's somebody else there to help their kid when they're stuck," Hemlock High School Principal Keith Green said.
School staff members say they like how the tool allows them to see trends in usage, such as who is using the tool, for which subjects and at what time of day and encourage students to utilize this as yet another tool in their toolbelt for success.
"We have to make sure that they understand how good this is and how much it's going to help them," Green said.
Hemlock superintendent tells us district buses were recently equipped with wi-fi so students can even utilize Paper to and from extracurricular activities.