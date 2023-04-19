Study finds 90 percent of Michigan students attend underfunded schools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This is the 8th study in 8 years that found Michigan has inadequate school funding. This report concluded the state is under-funding public education by $4.5 billion.
According to the the Michigan Education Law Center, 90 percent of the students in our state go to schools without adequate resources.
"It's very disheartening because kids deserve. They deserve the opportunity to have everything they deserve with it comes to education," said Adam Bearyman, a parent of a student in the Carman-Ainsworth School District.
He says funding for schools is the solid foundation to a student's education.
But it shocks him to know that his daughter's teacher sometimes has to pay their own way for simple school resources.
"For them to come out of pocket and buy different material that will help them better educate their students is wild."
Dr. Tanner Delpier, a Michigan Education Association Labor Economist who co-authored the report, 'What Will it Take to Achieve Funding Adequacy for All Michigan Students?' says that most Michigan districts need large increases in revenue to reach adequate funding.
"To ensure that all students in Michigan has a reasonable opportunity to reach state standards," said Delpier.
Some standards include small class sizes, student supports, and preschool.
77% of Michigan public school students attend schools in districts that are more than $2,000 per pupil below adequacy.
And Delpier says the biggest finding of this report is unfortunate, but not surprising.
"When you have larger shares of disadvantaged students, whether lower-income, English learners or special education students, the gaps tends to increase," said Delpier.
What it takes for districts to meet adequacy standards have increased which is why there's a huge gap between districts with students in rural areas who tend to be further from adequate funding than districts in cities or suburbs.
But overall lawmakers are in control of reworking the way funding is distributed to districts.
"The right amount, the right level of distribution, and also stability overtime," said Delpier.
It won't be a quick fix, like a boost in next year's budget to help this funding crisis. It will be an ongoing effort to improve funding adequacy year-by-year.