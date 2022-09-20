Study links above-average depression and PTSD in Flint to water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A study published Tuesday morning reveals shocking trends about the mental health effects of the water crisis on flint residents.
Published in the JAMA Network Open journal, it suggests as many as 25 thousand people in Flint suffered from PTSD and depression following the discovery of lead in flint's water.
Titled "Prevalence of Depression and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in Flint, Michigan, 5 Years After the Onset of the Water Crisis," the authors hope it can provide a foundation for future public works disaster response.
"We say, 'right. One in four people in Flint at the time of our assessment are meeting the criteria for PTSD.' We had reviewers outside the process say 'that's so high, I can't believe it.' And we say 'believe it,'" said Dr. Aaron Reuben from Duke University and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Among the nearly-2000 respondents, almost a quarter demonstrated potential Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or Depression in the previous year. And roughly a tenth demonstrated it over the previous five years. Both of which are about twice the state average- and even above average for military veterans!
A majority of respondents, much like resident Darnell Westbrook Sr, feared their family's exposure to the water.
"The smell was horrible, man, that was coming out of our faucet. And then you would think 'have I been drinking this? Have I been bathing in it? Have I been giving it to my animals and cooking with it,'" Westbrook said.
Even now, he remains distrustful of the water- going as far as only using bottled water for his fish tank.
Another finding of the study: only about a third of respondents received offers for mental health care.
And while a majority of them accepted it- about 75%- Dr. Reuben said it's a number he'd like to see improve in the future.
"Our public responses to them can't stop on the day the water taps runs clear. They have to keep going because the crisis keeps going until people's psychological functioning has healed itself," Reuben told ABC12.
Dr. Reuben did say there are some limitations to his study.
As a general survey, it can't make causal connections between certain data points. It also studies perception of lead exposure- not lead exposure itself.
Finally, it studies presumptive PTSD and depression- meaning respondents listed symptoms in their surveys, but did not have a formal diagnosis.
These are ideas he hopes future studies can examine.
Dan Russell, CEO of Genesee Health Systems, told ABC12 in a statement:
This research matches GHS’s anecdotal and internal trends. This is one of the reasons we took the bold step of asking the community for a mental health millage that gave us flexible funding to address these issues. Most of the impact of the water crisis has resulted in the need for services that are not Medicaid reimbursable. We have just begun program development with additional services like the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center to provide crisis and after hours services. We will continue to work with the community to address these issues, and provide services that are high quality and accessible.