Summer fires at Atherton East prompt attempt to speed up demolition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Atherton East community may see demolition sooner than expected.
The grounds have been unoccupied for years, but little, if any movement, has been seen towards knocking the apartments down.
"I hate to see it sit there and go to waste," said Chris Coffel, who has lived near Atherton East since he was a kid.
He's said it's been sad to watch the apartments crumble and would love to see them fixed up.
But even he would rather they be gone than hurt someone.
"Some people end up going in those apartment buildings 'cause they don't have a place to live. If somebody sets it on fire, that's a life lost," Coffel explained.
Several buildings at Atherton have burned this summer, including the old rental office. One of the apartment buildings has been reduced to an ash-filled foundation.
Another neighbor, Alice, said the smell of ash hurts her nose and lungs.
"I just want the city to get in and do something about this place," said Alice.
ABC12 spoke with the Harold Ince, Executive Director of the Flint Housing Commission, who said they're just as upset by situation.
"Because of the fires, we are going to try to accelerate our demolition request [with Housing and Urban Development]."
Ince explained they wouldn't be able to start demolition until they complete Clark Commons-- it's part of the funding conditions for the Clark project from Housing and Urban Development.
That construction is expected to conclude in 2024, but he thinks the fires could count as special circumstances.
If the request succeeds, Ince said demolition could begin as soon as this year.
Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins confirmed that arson is to blame for the fires at Atherton East and that he's thankful for the support and mutual aid of the neighboring fire departments.