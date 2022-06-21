Summer heat wave increases numbers at homeless shelters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – After a difficult cold winter homeless shelters are seeing an uptick again as scorching temperatures hit Mid-Michigan.
“We're having to help provide a place of hope and care 365 days out of the year, we do see some different spikes that maybe happen with different sectors of our homeless population,” Dan Streeter, CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan said.
Monday night Streeter says they took in 180 people on what could be considered a cool night, but with a heat wave hitting the area, he expects that number to continuously grow every day.
“There's still threats that are happening with the warm season, dehydration is a big one,” he said. You spend any time out there for a great length of time, whether you realize it or not, it's going to have a physical effect on you and also on your emotional wellbeing.”
Streeter says over the next couple summer months, more families will likely seek shelter as the fall comes back around.
“In the month of August, our women and children's ministry see a spike,” Streeter said. “Some of it maybe is because it's been a long summer, and tempers get short and the couch hopping ends. And sometimes they're needing to get an established residence before their kids can get into school.”