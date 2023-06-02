 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Summer is the deadliest time of year for teen drivers

  • Updated
  • 0

AAA says that on average over 800 people are killed in summertime crashes with a teen behind the wheel. That's nearly half the total number of those killed the rest of the year.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With an increase in freedom thanks to summer vacation, this time of year can be especially dangerous for teen drivers.

AAA says that on average 812 people are killed in summertime crashes with a teen behind the wheel. That's nearly half the total number of those killed the rest of the year.

"A lot of these kids are now driving in situations where they have no experience and that's the biggest issue is lack of experience," said Gary Bubar.

Bubar is a Traffic Safety Specialist at AAA of Michigan. He says distracted driving is the leading cause of teen accidents.

"Whether it's passengers in the vehicle, your phone, McDonald's or Taco Bell, pick one," Bubar said. "All those things can cause distractions."

Bubar adds that cell phones can be especially distracting for teen drivers.

"They've grown up with them. They're pretty much a part of everything they do. They're attached at the hand all the time and putting them away can be a very difficult thing to do."

Bubar says it's especially important for parents to model good behaviors in front of their teen drivers.

"Parents on the other hand have a responsibility to be a good driver, to be a good example to their students," Bubar said. "Keep in mind that the kids have been watching their parents drive for 15 years and that's a lot of example setting. We hope it was all good."

For more ways to keep your teen safe, AAA also provides safe-driving agreements for you and your teen: https://exchange.aaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Parent.Teen_.Driving.Agreement.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you