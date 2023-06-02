Summer is the deadliest time of year for teen drivers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With an increase in freedom thanks to summer vacation, this time of year can be especially dangerous for teen drivers.
AAA says that on average 812 people are killed in summertime crashes with a teen behind the wheel. That's nearly half the total number of those killed the rest of the year.
"A lot of these kids are now driving in situations where they have no experience and that's the biggest issue is lack of experience," said Gary Bubar.
Bubar is a Traffic Safety Specialist at AAA of Michigan. He says distracted driving is the leading cause of teen accidents.
"Whether it's passengers in the vehicle, your phone, McDonald's or Taco Bell, pick one," Bubar said. "All those things can cause distractions."
Bubar adds that cell phones can be especially distracting for teen drivers.
"They've grown up with them. They're pretty much a part of everything they do. They're attached at the hand all the time and putting them away can be a very difficult thing to do."
Bubar says it's especially important for parents to model good behaviors in front of their teen drivers.
"Parents on the other hand have a responsibility to be a good driver, to be a good example to their students," Bubar said. "Keep in mind that the kids have been watching their parents drive for 15 years and that's a lot of example setting. We hope it was all good."
For more ways to keep your teen safe, AAA also provides safe-driving agreements for you and your teen: https://exchange.aaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Parent.Teen_.Driving.Agreement.pdf