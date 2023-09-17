Superheroes united in Flint to run in support of abuse victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds turned out for the Superhero 5K race and 1K Fun Run at the Flint Farmer's Market.
Dressed in their finest super suits, participants ran to raise money for the "Voices for Children" advocacy center Saturday, which helps young survivors of abuse seek justice.
President Nyse Holloman says she's thankful for all the heroes who showed up--both super and not.
"There are judges out here, prosecutors out here, and our law enforcement friends as well as our friends at CPS. They're all here supporting us today," she said.
Sponsors of the event included Elga Credit Union, the Genesee Intermediate School District, Molina Healthcare and ABC12.