Supporters push for quick passage of laws in hopes of protecting abuse survivors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - New proposed laws in Michigan intend to make it more difficult for those convicted of domestic violence from possessing guns.
There are new laws in the state that hope to curb gun violence, including universal background checks and safe storage for firearms.
New bills have been proposed that address the issue of domestic violence and a state representative hopes these bills are passed this year.
State Representative Amos O'Neal believes it can be done, but another state representative we spoke with today does have concerns on the scope of the new legislation.
In various locations across the state, including in this church in Saginaw, people came together in support of new legislation that would make it tougher for a person convicted of domestic violence to have a firearm.
Right now in Michigan, a person convicted of domestic violence-related misdemeanors isn't barred from possessing a firearm, until the violence escalates to a felony.
The new legislation would ban anyone convicted of domestic violence from having a firearm for eight years after serving their sentences.
"It's tough but necessary," says Tamara Tucker.
What's tough for Tucker is this, speaking to a group of people about losing her daughter MoeNeisha, who was shot to death by her boyfriend in 2019. She supports the new legislation.
"We have a whole other generation that I am raising, he needs to know that we fought until the end for his life to be as normal as possible,' says Tucker.
So does Stacy Washington, whose daughter Beanitta was shot to death last year by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide.
"It can help people to think before they attempt to grab a gun," says Washington.
"No one is trying to impose or impede on any 2nd Amendment rights, this is just the right thing to do," says O'Neal.
O'Neal is sponsoring the house version of the bills and says there is bi-partisan support and is hoping for quick passage.
He was asked if it could get done this year.
"Yes, that is our hope," he says.
One state representative who is not going to support these bills in their current form is Phil Green of Millington, who says, "No sane person supports domestic violence. These proposals go way beyond current federal law in categorizing certain non-violent misdemeanors as domestic violence."