Survey opens for Flint Township residents, businesses to vote on possible township name change

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new survey has opened that will allow Flint Township residents and businesses to vote on a new name for the township.
Residents will have from June 20 to July 4 to review and vote for a new township name that they would like presented by the Trustees on the November 2022 Ballot.
Suggestions for new township name:
- Bishop – Bishop International Airport is named after banker and General Motors board member Arthur Giles Bishop, who donated 220 acres of his farmland for the airport in 1928.
- Garland – The Township was organized on March 2, 1836 and was temporarily called Garland Township.
- Grandview – In the late ‘60s Grandview Heights was on the Ballot. The then Township Supervisor was elected Mayor, but the Charter failed to be approved by the voters
- Oak Hills – This suggests the Townships preponderance for oak trees.
- Westhaven – In the early '50s, this name was proposed as the name of a new city if the township were to convert to a city form of government. The voters did not approve the Charter.
- Westwood Valley – Westwood Hills was provided by the Suggestion Committee. The word “Valley" better described the Township following the concept of Genesee Valley.
If any Flint Township resident or business owner is interested, view the survey HERE