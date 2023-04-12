Suspect accused of stealing from Saginaw church on Christmas Eve

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police have identified a man they believe walked into St. Mary's Cathedral on Christmas Eve and stole a collection bag.
That's right, it was the day before Christmas and an alleged Grinch opened an unlocked safe and stole checks and money collected following the Christmas Eve service.
Records show the man was involved in another unusual larceny case a couple of years ago. Police couldn't identify him from those surveillance pictures, but they got a break when the suspect actually deposited one the stolen checks.
"Pastor there discovered the money bag was missing in between services in the afternoon," said Saginaw Police Department Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.
It's not clear how much money was missing.
"People usually give a little more on Christmas Eve," Gerow said.
Images of the suspect were caught on surveillance video, but the person could not be identified.
"It was kind of cold (case) until one of the persons who wrote a check for their offering that knew their offering was missing was keeping an eye on the bank account and discovered the check they had written on Christmas Eve had been deposited," Gerow said.
Police went to PNC Bank in Saginaw Township, where the check was deposited. Investigators say it went into the account of Daiv Brian Walter of Eaton Rapids.
They believe he deposited three stolen checks into his account. He has been arraigned on a larceny charge and three counts of uttering and publishing.
Court records indicate Walter was charged in Kentucky two years ago when he was accused of stealing prescription drugs from a doctor's office that was badly damaged in a tornado in Mayfield.
Gerow said Walter most likely deposited the stolen church donation checks made out to St. Mary's Cathedral through the ATM and didn't interact with a teller.
"A lot of banks will allow you to deposit checks through their ATM department, and some even allow them to immediately withdraw the funds that you just deposited. Criminals, thieves know about this and use it all the time," he said.
It's not clear what Walter, who is from Eaton Rapids, was doing in Saginaw at Christmastime.
The checks were written for about $250 combined. It's possible there were more checks in the bag and there was likely cash in that as well, and police are not sure how much was stolen.
Investigators actually had to get a court-ordered subpoena before PNC Bank released the name of the person who deposited the stolen checks. Once they had the man's name, police obtained a photo of the man.
It appeared to match the description of the person caught on the surveillance camera outside the Saginaw church.
Walter was arraigned via Zoom from the Eaton County Jail, where he is being held on a probation violation in another case.