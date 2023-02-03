 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect arrested in case of tamarin monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure fencing cut on same day as tampering that allowed leopard to escape, police say

A Dallas police vehicle sits at an entrance to the Dallas Zoo on Friday morning.

 Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Dallas and charged in connection with the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys that were recovered unharmed this week in an abandoned home a day after they vanished from the Dallas Zoo, police said.

Davion Irvin was arrested late Thursday night and charged with six counts of animal cruelty-non-livestock, Dallas Police said in a news release.

Irvin is being held at the Dallas County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

"The preliminary investigation and help from the public identified Irvin as the man Dallas Police were looking to speak with regarding the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo," police said.

The monkeys' disappearance followed a series of suspicious incidents at the zoo in recent weeks involving a leopard, langur monkeys and vulture, all of which have led to a hike in security.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you