Suspect in Bridgeport High School stabbing incident arraigned as new details emerge

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - New details on a stabbing incident inside a mid-Michigan high school.
The suspect was arraigned today.
Thursday right around noon, parents rushed to Bridgeport High School after they were notified about the stabbing.
We are told the two victims are recovering.
An 18-year-old has been formally charged.
Police aren't saying much as they continue to investigate, but it appears that the students involved were also in a confrontation the day before or earlier in the week which then led up to Thursday's incident.
"Because they reacted so very quickly, and there was an officer in the school, the whole impact was minimized on it," says school security expert Tom Mysnberge, who is praising the school's and law enforcement's response the stabbing.
Mynesberge, who consults Bridgeport Schools on security says quick action prevented a very bad situation from becoming worse.
Two 17-year-old students were stabbed and taken to a hospital Thursday, where we are told their condition is improving.
Today, 18-year-old Louie Miller, Junior was charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, in this case a knife with a three inch blade, and having the knife within a weapon free zone, a school building.
The school building was put on lockdown and while some parents we spoke with were frustrated their children weren't being let out of the school Thursday, Mysnberge believes keeping the students in school until police have the scene secured is the right choice.
"If there were groups that got together and they heard what happened, they could have reconvened and things could have been bad, so that's why I always advocate, we are going to keep you behind bricks and mortar, we are going to keep you secure, we are going to take care of you," says Mynsberge.
Bridgeport Schools reopened today after cancelling classes and Homecoming festivities on Friday.
"After these things, tempers run high and the more time we let pass by, the less chance for people to think foolish things," he says.
Miller was given a $30,000 cash bond and if he is able to post that, he has to wear a GPS tether.