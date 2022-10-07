Suspect in fatal shooting at hotel near Detroit surrenders

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a hotel clerk in suburban Detroit during a dispute over money has surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a room.
The gunman’s surrender at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn occurred shortly before 9 p.m. EDT Thursday, or nearly seven hours after the standoff began.
Businesses in the surrounding popular dining and shopping area had been evacuated or locked down.
Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin told reporters the man was armed with a rifle and threatened officers. Shahin says the clerk was taken to a hospital after the Thursday afternoon shooting and died.
According to WXYZ, police believe the suspect suffers from mental illness and drug abuse.
