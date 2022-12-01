Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC 12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary school, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor.
“Do you have permission? Absolutely, he replied. And when asked if he had permission, he said, “It’s on the demo list for the City of Flint.”
In a statement from Flint Community School Superintendent Kevelin Jones, no contractors have been hired and the guy, who appeared to be illegally scrapping, didn’t have permission.
"Flint Community Schools has not hired any contractors to work on its vacant properties at this time. We ask that the community report any suspicious behavior that they witness, and we continue to work with local law enforcement to stop the vandalism, loitering and destruction of these properties. Flint community Schools and its Board of Education are currently in the process of reviewing bids for these vacant properties, including Bryant Elementary."
Nearby resident Linn Alexander is tired of the illegal scrappers and illegal dumpers. “Our trash man passes on Monday so we try to get out there early enough to put it over here for the trash, so it doesn’t look too bad,” said Alexander. “I would like to see it tore down or someone take it and do something with it for the kids or whatever.”
The suspected illegal scrapper left before police arrived but his license plate information was shared with the 911 dispatcher.
Bryant Elementary is one of twenty vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School District.